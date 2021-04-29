Zoom in on Arcata’s Strategic Arts Plan tonight

City of Arcata

ARCATA – The City of Arcata is in the process of creating the Arcata Strategic Arts Plan (ASAP) and is seeking input from the community.

The Community Development Department has been creating this plan since fall 2019 with the goal of supporting arts in Arcata both equitably and sustainably.

The ASAP will expand and formalize the City’s support for the arts, and guide the City’s engagement with local community partners in the arts.

The City of Arcata will co-host the first virtual Arcata Strategic Arts Plan Listening Session in partnership with the City’s Local Arts Agency, The Arcata Playhouse, on Thursday, April 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held on Zoom and City staff and Playhouse artists will provide a brief overview of their planning efforts followed by opportunities for local artists and community members to provide feedback and contribute new ideas to the planning process.

To access the meeting on Zoom, click here.

Click here to review the current draft of the Arcata Strategic Arts Plan.

For more information about the ASAP, to review the current draft of the plan and learn more on how to provide public input for this project, please visit cityofarcata.org or call (707) 825-2100.

Playhouse Arts uses the arts to build a community that is inspired and empowered to work together for the common good.

Presenting a wide array of events including live theater, music, variety arts, poetry, speakers and films, the Arcata Playhouse is a cultural hub for the community.

The Playhouse is also dedicated to its youth programs with youth workshops, a teen program, an artist in the school’s program and a family performance series.

