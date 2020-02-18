Zero Waste Humboldt workshops set

Zero Waste Humboldt

HUMBOLDT – Zero Waste expert Portia Sinnott of Zero Waste USA presents a workshop with Maggie Gainer of Zero Waste Humboldt on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the City of Eureka Adorni Center Conference Room, 1011 Waterfront Dr., Eureka; and Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Arcata Branch Library Meeting Room, 500 Seventh St., Arcata, just east of City Hall.

Sinnott said, “Zero Waste USA has designed this two-and-a-half hour training for individual advocates, nonprofit organizations, youth group leaders, event producers, and grassroots groups that do beach and litter cleanup.”

The Zero Waste workshop will use templates and easy on-line tools to train in Zero Waste standards, data collection for monitoring waste reduction, and to help identify the brands that create the most waste at Humboldt events and litter cleanup projects.

Gainer said, “We need more citizen science. With more data collection, we will be able to improve local monitoring, and join worldwide grassroots efforts to publicly name and go after the big brands that manufacture single use plastics and wasteful packaging.”

Discounts are available for advance enrollment and for groups at zerowastehumboldt.org/workshops. To learn more, email [email protected].
















