Yum! Good grub at grab-and-go fundraisers

Oktoberfest Drive-by Dinner

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise presents the Oktoberfest Drive-by Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Griffin on 10th Street (between I and J streets) in Arcata. The meal includes Bratwurst, German-style potato salad, red cabbage, pretzels and Halloween treats. You can pre-order canned beer or specialty drinks: a Saffron and Orgeat Lemon Drop or a Margarita d'Oro (spicy). Doubles are $22 in a mason jar. (Must be 21 and show ID at pick up.) This event will benefit Food for People's Backpacks for Kids food distribution program, the club's vocational and educational scholarship programs and other club projects. The cost of a meal is $15 if you pre-order today, Oct. 21. After today the cost is $20 . To purchase dinners and drinks, go to arcatasunrise.org/oktoberfest-dinner and click on the various buttons to buy what you want. Purchase by debit and credit card only.

Grab-n-Go fundraiser

Soroptimist International of Arcata invites the public to enjoy its Grab-n-Go fundraiser, Thursday, Oct. 29. There are three tasty box meal options which include a pulled pork sandwich box, chicken salad plate, or kale salad box. All meals include sides and dessert for the price of $15 each. Orders must be placed by Friday, Oct. 23. Pick-up is Thursday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. to6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Leavey Hall, 1730 Janes Rd. in Arcata. Orders and payment can be sent to S. I. Arcata, P.O. Box 388, Arcata, CA 95518 by Friday, Oct. 23. Proceeds are used for Soroptimist’s community service projects, including scholarships for women in need and college-bound high school seniors. For more information, please contact Patti Clinton at (707) 822-9494.















