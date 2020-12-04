Youth sentenced in drug slaying

Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office

On December 3, 2020, Judge John T. Feeney sentenced Logan Rain Brewer-Hearst to 15 years in the care of the Department of Juvenile Justice, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The prosecution and defense agreed on the sentence, which includes 4 years for the involuntary manslaughter of Taevonne Latimer, 10 years for using a firearm, and 1 year for assault with a firearm on a second male victim.

Brewer-Hearst will not serve the full 15-year sentence, because under California law the maximum sentence that can be imposed on juvenile offenders ends incarceration at the age of 25 or when rehabilitation is achieved.

A May 2019 drug transaction between then-16-year-old Brewer-Hearst and the two 18-year-old victims precipitated the crimes. During the exchange, a fight ensued over the money and drugs, which led to Brewer-Hearst pulling a gun and shooting Taevonne Latimer four times and the second victim once in the leg. Brewer-Hearst turned himself in to the Arcata Police Department the nextday and has remained in custody at the Humboldt County Juvenile Hall.

Detective Victoria Johnson led the Arcata Police Department’s investigation of the case, with assistance from Detective Luke Scown and many other members of the Department.

Deputy District Attorneys Roger Rees and Jessica Watson prosecuted the case with assistance from victim advocate Marybeth Bian. Private defense attorney Andrea Sullivan represented the defendant.

The District Attorney’s Office wishes to express thanks and appreciation to the members of the victims’ families and to the many witnesses that came forward to assist the Arcata Police Department in the investigation of this case.

Because of the nature of the crimes, the District Attorney’s Office originally requested the case be transferred to adult court, but a judge determined the defendant would remain in the juvenile system. The convictions for involuntary manslaughter with use of a gun and assault with a deadly weaponwill remain as “strike” convictions on the defendant’s adult record.















