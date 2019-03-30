Your Government At Work: Cat perching horrors addressed

Hack BullHam

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE, April 1, 2019 – The McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors will vote next week on a long-awaited ordinance that will ban cats from sitting on kitchen counters, tables, shelves and other surfaces where they are generally not welcome.

Creation of the ordinance was spurred by complaints from Ocean West resident Mary Johnson, whose cat, Mr. Poopers, reportedly jumped on to her kitchen island last month and proceeded to push the day’s unopened mail on to the floor, including credit card bills, an envelope with a special offer from Direct TV and the really fantastic February edition of Juggs magazine.

Mrs. Johnson said she was willing to let bygones be bygones, but a week later she was horrified to find Mr. Poopers on the kitchen counter aggresively licking the top of her much-anticipated Tuna Surprise noodle casserole, which she planned to serve that afternoon to the McKinleyville Women’s Club.

Fortunately, Mrs. Johnson was able to apply a layer of pulverized Lay’s KC Masterpiece Barbecue-flavored Potato Chips to the top of casserole to cover up the lickings. The ladies club luncheon went off without a hitch.

However, the cat-licking incident rattled Mrs. Johnson to her core.”How can this happen? Why is this allowed?” she asked, before making a call to the MCSD.

“There’s no enforcement mechanism,” explained MCSD general manager Oleg Semprini. Cats, he said, jump on counters and tables because there is no ordinance preventing them from doing so. Semprini initially referred the item to the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (McKMAC).

But McKMAC member Glen Stepford fought against the committee taking up the matter, arguing that cats didn’t fall under the committee’s purrrrrview.

Eventually, the matter ended up back before the MCSD, which is now set to pass an ordinance regulating where cats may perch inside McKinleyville homes. The ordinance is modeled after Arcata’s smoking ordinance. Cats are allowed on countertops and tables as long as they are passing through, moving and traveling from one spot to another. Sitting is forbidden. The ordinance does not ban cats from smoking, although that issue may be addressed in the future should bad habits arise.

Semprini stressed that the goal of the MCSD is not to punish felines, but to encourage compliance with the ordinance, which is posted on the district’s website and will appear in the upcoming district newsletter, thereby informing would-be offenders.

Enforcement will be complaint driven. Upon receiving a report of a cat sitting on a counter, the district will dispatch operations director Joe Blow to deliver a stern but gentle lecture to the offender about the importance of ordinance compliance. A second violation will result in a second, but much longer, lecture, which will include board-approved expletives to hammer home the importance of following the ordinance.

Should further violations occur, the MCSD is prepared to up the ante and punish the cats by requiring them to sit through the MCSD’s annual audit report. This portion of the ordinance has prompted the Northern California Chapter of the American Civil LIberties Union to file a lawsuit against the MCSD claiming that the proposed law is unconstitutional because it includes “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Mr. Poopers could not be reached for comment.

Ken Galt of Humboldt Baykeeper said his organization has vague “concerns” that it is unable to articulate, and is monitoring the situation.

In other animal news, a short-lived effort by McKinleyville canines to hold a public hearing on the matter was canceled after a member corrected a thoroughly understandable misspelling of the word “stakeholders” in a social media post announcing the meeting.















