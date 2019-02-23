Women’s History Tea includes honors for two local women

American Association of University Women

EUREKA – The American Association of University Women will hold its Women’s History Tea and honor two local women on Saturday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 15th and H streets, Eureka. The cost is $18, $6 for beverage only.

A festive event, the Women's History Tea provides a number of beautifully, fancifully, whimsically set tables for the attendees of this long-time annual occasion when the local branch of the American Association of University Women honors some women of our communities who are making or have made significant contributions. This year Joyce Hayes and Melanie Noe have been selected and will be recognized at this occasion.

Joyce Hayes's roots in this area go very deep. She was encouraged to go elsewhere for her educational training and enjoyed her work experiences in the Pacific Northwest and Kansas. When the opportunity presented, however, she returned to this area with her husband and a young son who would have time to spend with his grandfathers, a part of her own life that she cherishes.

Hayes’s training and work has been largely in dietetics and nutrition, but as Executive Director of the Humboldt Senior Resource Center, her career has focused on the development and support of community-based senior programs that give options for older adults to age in their community. She helped create the state-of-the-art Alzheimer's Resource Center and spearheaded the creation of Redwood Coast PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), the first rural PACE in California.

When time permits, the family enjoys spending time at a Van Duzen River retreat.

Melanie Noe has owned the Myrtle Avenue Pet Center since 2005. A Humboldt native and a graduate of Eureka High School, she was raised in Freshwater where the family grew everything they ate. It's also where she learned responsibility and her work ethic.

Noe sets a great example. Both two- and four-legged community members recognize her for her kindness, generosity, and compassion. Helping those individuals and the community and building relationships are more important to her than the "bottom line," and her customers and employees have become family. "I always strive to do the right thing," she says.

If there are members of the community who would like to attend this event, they are welcome, but reservations must be made promptly by calling (707) 442-4643.



