Women’s Brew Day is Friday, March 8

Six Rivers Brewery

MCKINLEYVILLE – Building on the success of last year’s International Women’s Brew Day, Six Rivers Brewery co-owner, Meredith Maier, set her sights high for this year’s local collaboration. Inviting women from every local brewery, cidery and distillery to participate, Maier is excited for the opportunity to celebrate women in what has historically been a male-dominated field.

“A powerhouse of ladies taking over our brewhouse is my dream day! And choosing to donate the proceeds of our beer to McKinleyville’s Family Resource Center makes it even sweeter,” Maier said. ‘

On Friday, March 8 the female co-owners, distillers, and team members of Alchemy Distillery, Humboldt Craft Spirits, Jewell Distillery, Humboldt Distillery, Mad River Brewing, Eel River Brewing, Humboldt Cider Company and Wrangletown Cider Company will come together to brew a Hazy IPA style beer under the direction of Six Rivers’ head brewer Carlos Sanchez.

This brew day coincides with the Pink Boots Society (PBS) Collaboration Brew Day and will utilize their exclusive hop blend – formulated by Yakima Chief Hops – who donates $3 of every pound of hops sold to the Pink Boots Society.

PBS is an organization whose mission is to assist, inspire and encourage women beer industry professionals to advance their careers through education. Each chapter of PBS around the world will create their brew using these hops.

As Humboldt’s PBS Chair and co-owner of one of the few women-owned breweries in California, Maier is clearly enthusiastic about supporting women in the beer industry. But this year’s International Women’s Brew Day created the perfect set of circumstances to support local businesses, another mission that’s close to her heart.

Alchemy Distillery co-owner and distiller Amy Bohner shares this passion for partnering with local businesses – she will be contributing local grain milled and supplied by her award-winning distillery grown at nearby Hindley Ranch in Honeydew. Alchemy’s focus is creating small batch, high quality spirits using local grains. Bohner notes, “We have a large sign that hangs in our Distillery that says we are nothing without our farmers. Teaming up with local farmers is at the core of our business philosophy. Collaborating with local businesses is one of my favorite things about being a woman in business.”















