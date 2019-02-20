Woman in red pickup sought in connection with burglaries

Arcata Police Dept.

ARCATA POLICE SEEK COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE WITH SEVERAL RECENT BURGLARIES

ARCATA – On Tuesday, Feb. 12 at about 10 a.m., two residential burglaries occurred in the 2900 block of Woodland Court in Arcata.

Security cameras captured a red Chevrolet pickup driven by a female in the area at the time of the incidents.

The suspect, a white female adult, was observed entering one of the victim residences. She is further described as tall and thin, with brown hair worn in a bun, wearing a green or brown sweatshirt and blue jeans.

This vehicle and suspect are believed to be connected to recent burglaries in Fortuna.

Anyone with information pertaining to these cases is encouraged to call the Arcata Police Department at 707-822-2424 or the APD tip-line at (707) 825-2587.

