Witness to a hammer attack

This morning, Sept. 10, I witnessed a man attack another man with a hammer. I was in my car waiting for the light to turn green on Myrtle Avenue at Fourth Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. I glanced over at the parking lot of La Patria Mariscos & Grill Restaurant and saw a man with shiny metal hammer in his hand chasing another man.

In the middle of the parking lot, the guy with the hammer caught up with the other fellow and swung at his head. The other fellow swung back with his fists. I cannot say whether the hammer made contact with the fellow’s head. It was a blur.

They grappled and then both dropped to the ground and continued to strike each other. Then the fellow got up and ran towards Fourth Street, and the other guy threw his hammer at him, but missed. The hammer crashed down on Fourth Street, missing the cars on the road. A nearby motorist honked a car horn.

Then the light turned green and it was time to go and get my newspaper delivered. I drove away and as I crossed the Samoa Bridge I could feel adrenaline pumping through me. Later, I called Eureka Police and informed them that I had witnessed the attack. They took my phone number, and that was that.







