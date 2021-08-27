With the steps gone and the planter going, what about that statue?

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA/OHIO – Since its departure from Arcata in March, 2019, little has been heard about the statue of William McKinley which once graced or disgraced the Plaza, depending on your point of view.

The coalition of Canton, Ohio institutions which successfully appealed to Arcata for custody of its hometown hero’s battered, splattered effigy promised to restore it and display it publicly.

Canton, said Mayor Brett Watson on 2019, “will also have the damage to the statue repaired, display the statue somewhere that’s accessible by the public, and cover the costs of relocation. We had other offers to cover the costs but they were primarily to relocate the statue to private collections. Since the statue was originally gifted to the public I believe it’s appropriate the statue remains in possession of the public.”

But until recently, little was known about any restoration or plans. Now, trickles of information have leaked out.

The North Coast Journal first located copyrighted photos detailing the statue’s restoration at the website of McKay Lodge Art Conservation Laboratory, located outside Oberlin, Ohio, about 80 miles from Canton.

On the Journal’s asking for permission to use the photos, they were taken offline. But not before screen caps were obtained by others.

The photos clearly show the green statue arriving at McKay Lodge’s Sculpture Center, and 113 years of Plaza muck being sandblasted away.

The “repatination” process stripped the statue of its motley green complexion and restored the statue’s bronze brownness and long-obscured detail apparent in, for example, his natty bow tie. It appears to have been coated with a sealant, imparting a confident glow to McKinley’s stern glower.

Another clue to the statue’s fate came in an email response from Steve Coon, owner and president of Canton-based Coon Restoration.

Said Coon, “Yes it has been restored and the owners are trying to decide which location in Canton for placement. Most likely in the park beside his permanent historic home in South Market in downtown Canton.”

That would be Saxton House, a location to which Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei escorted a Union reporter in 2019 (see photo, above).

A follow-up request for further information wasn’t answered, nor were messages to Canton’s Timken Foundation or the City of Canton.















