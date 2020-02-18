Winkler offers $500 reward for graffiti info

ARCATA – Arcata Mayor Michael Winkler is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of graffiti vandals.

There has been a recent rise of graffiti incidents in Arcata, with more than 30 new incidents reported in 2020, and the Arcata Police Department (APD) is working with business owners and residents to restore property that has been damaged and to protect property from being vandalized in the future.

Mayor Winkler has actively worked to clean up graffiti in Arcata for the past five years and has personally donated funds for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who recently caused graffiti damage to a mural created by local youth as part of a community summer arts program.

Of this reward Mayor Winkler said, “Graffiti is a crime that devalues property. It can leave the impression that our community is an undesirable place to live and do business. This is not how I would like our residents and visitors to feel about Arcata. I have spent several years working to clean up graffiti all over our City, so if I am able to offer an incentive that makes someone think twice before vandalizing City murals, I am happy to do that for the community.”

The vandalized mural is located near the southern parking lot of Wildberries Marketplace on 12th Street between G and H Streets. The incident was first reported to APD on Friday, January 3. The City will distribute reward money as determined by the number of tips received that result in an arrest and conviction for this specific incident of graffiti vandalism.

Community members with information regarding graffiti vandalism in Arcata are asked to call APD’s non- emergency phone line at (707) 822-2424 or the Graffiti Abatement Tip Hotline at (707) 825-2587.

When reporting graffiti, useful information includes names and descriptions of graffiti vandals, their graffiti tags or markings, the date, time and location where the vandalism occurred, photographs or anything else that could aid APD in making an arrest. Community members may choose to remain anonymous when reporting graffiti, however APD will need a name and contact information to distribute potential reward money.

For more information, please contact the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2424.