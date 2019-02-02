Why a half-pound of meth briefly went airborne over north Arcata

Humboldt County Drug Task Force

ARCATA – On Thursday, Jan. 31 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Special Agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of a narcotic detection K9 from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office, served a search warrant during a traffic stop on Highway 299 near the Giuntoli Lane exit, Arcata.

Through their investigation agents suspected that Juan Mendoza Valdovinos, a previously deported felon from Michocan, Mexico, was selling large amounts of methamphetamine to Humboldt County communities. Agents secured a search warrant for his vehicles and residence.

As agents conducted their traffic stop, Valdovinos tossed a paper bag out the passenger side window. Valdovinos was detained and the paper bag was located. Inside the bag, agents located over one-half pound of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sales. Valdovinos was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where he was booked on the following charges:

H&S 11378, H&S 11379 – possession and transportation of controlled substances

PC 135 – attempt to destroy/conceal evidence.

VC 12500 – driving unlicensed

Agents then proceeded to Valdovinos’ residence, located in the 3000 block of Ingley Street, Eureka, where a search warrant was served. Agents located an additional 22 ounces of suspected methamphetamine which was buried on the property. Nearly $6,000 in US currency, which is believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales, was also seized and will be held pending asset forfeiture proceedings.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 444-8095 or the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (707) 268-2539.
















