Wetlands & Creeks hears plans & projects

Ray Olson

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The City of Arcata Wetlands and Creeks Committee held its regular meeting by Zoom on Tuesday, May 18.

Under “New Business,” the committee discussed the benefits of developing a potential future Baylands Management Plan. This would help provide framework guidance on the overall vision, management and possible opportunities for the nearly 600 acres of Arcata’s city-owned bayland areas east of U.S. Highway 101, and west of Old Arcata Road.

The acquisition and many restoration projects on the land have been accomplished through various grant funding. The committee brainstormed a broad plan outline with potential, appropriate scoping elements and provided suggestions for future next steps. There was a vote to accept the brainstorming notes and to move the next steps forward as a future business agenda item.

During “Oral Communications,” California Fish & Wildlife Service representative Nick Simpson briefly introduced the idea of potentially stocking the Aldergrove Marsh with native coastal cutthroat trout after a full biological assessment is completed and the marsh remediated.

He also introduced the idea for potential youth fishing activities, if trout stocking is eventually successful.

Staff updated the Wetlands and Creeks Committee on the many city projects, including details on an Aldergrove Marsh restoration pilot project, which has been funded by a cooperative agreement from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The removal of invasive aquatic plants from the marsh is expected to begin in August or September.

Updates also included the South Jacoby Creek restoration project which was recently completed on April 1, and is now in the monitoring phase. The project has restored habitat for plants, wildlife and aquatic life, including Coho salmon.

The City of Arcata and Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) are working together on a plan to open the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center (AMIC) for public visitation during weekends, starting in June, after its long-term closure during COVID-19.

With volunteers to assist, the process of revamping the native plant garden at AMIC has begun.

One member announced that a flock of about 15 redhead ducks had landed in the east pond of the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary, most likely passing through on its migration north.

According to the online bird checklist found at arcatamarshfriends.org, they are considered a rare species and do not breed locally.

There was mention of concern about some water hyacinth plants recently spotted in a pond near I Street. (These invasive aquatic plants are native to South America and are highly problematic if allowed to spread.)

The Wetlands and Creeks Committee is composed of council-appointed community volunteers interested in helping to preserve, enhance and protect Arcata's wetlands, creeks, tidelands and open spaces. Each city committee meeting is recorded and is available for up to one year, upon request. The committee's next regular meeting is scheduled for July 20, 2021.
















