Wetlands and Creeks Committee takes part in Gateway ‘road show’

Ray Olson

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The City of Arcata Wetlands and Creeks Committee held its regular meeting by Zoom on Tuesday, July 20.

The committee received a presentation by Community Development staff on the development of the Gateway Area Plan (Gateway Plan). The members then participated in an exercise to prioritize (and customize) their top three to five choices from a list of potential wetlands and creeks-related implementation measures for the Gateway Plan.

This presentation and exercise is part of the Community Development’s own “Committee Roadshow” that has been agendized for six specific city committees during the past few weeks. Each committee received a list of implementation measures tailored to its expertise and purview.

The intent of prioritizing these draft measures is to help staff create a list of community benefits (or “menu”) of amenities targeted specifically to the context and needs of the Gateway Area. This “menu” will help streamline the permitting process for future projects within the Gateway Area boundaries.

The Gateway Plan is part of a targeted rezoning and reimagining vision of 100-plus acres directly west of Arcata’s core downtown Plaza area, which includes the Creamery District.

The Gateway Plan falls under the “umbrella” of a comprehensive, large-scale, 20-year city planning effort currently in progress, aimed to encourage infill development in Arcata.

This umbrella is known as the Strategic Infill Redevelopment Program and the Gateway Plan is a key piece of this larger strategy.

The majority of this Gateway Area is currently zoned for Industrial Use, although some of this land has already been redeveloped or adaptively reused. Staff has identified this area as having huge potential for investment and redevelopment.

According to the staff report given to the committee, “A primary objective of the Gateway Plan is to provide a streamlined path to developing the housing and economic opportunities the city needs and wants without sacrificing the public benefit amenities private development can offer through traditional planning processes.”

The Wetlands and Creeks Committee’s top choice implementation measures will be added to that draft list of public/community benefit amenities (“Menu of Amenities”). This will help guide community-envisioned policy. These final measures will most likely be ranked with a point system, and developers will have the opportunity to pick and choose from that “Menu.”

Once adopted by the City Council, the Gateway Plan will allow this area to be rezoned for large-scale, high-density, pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use, mixed-income, equitable redevelopment.

The committee and staff discussed many details: housing needs, available land, reasons for anticipated population growth, and how zoning changes (within this 100-plus acre area) could potentially allow thousands of additional housing units.

When asked, staff stated that the average number of residents per housing unit would be about 2.4. Ultimately, the market will decide if and what is built.

The community is encouraged to engage in the Strategic Infill Redevelopment Program and Gateway Area Plan process.

The Gateway Plan process is designed to “front-load” comments and input from the community, city committees, City Council, Planning Commission, community-based organizations and other stakeholders.

The city encourages the community to take its survey, as well as sign up for e-notifications for future long-range planning efforts. Information is available on the city’s website (cityofarcata.org) or by searching “Arcata Infill Program” online.

After the Gateway Plan’s adoption, any project within this 100-plus acre area that meets the design standards to develop (allowed size, height, density, etc.) and has provided sufficient site-appropriate amenities from the “Menu” can undergo a streamlined review process. Developers will be allowed to proceed with planning permits without any further public review (AKA “by-right development”) prior to approval and construction, but will still be subject to City Building Permit review.

According to the committee’s staff report, the objective of this streamlined review process is to “incentivize investment in the community, in part, by eliminating the uncertainty and cost involved in drawn out planning processes, while, at the same time, preserving community benefit.”

After much discussion and refinement, the committee agreed on seven potential measures that will be considered for the “Menu.” These included low-impact development (LID) with site-design strategies to reduce stormwater runoff generation, bioretention and infiltration practices, as well as creating easements and/or payments towards “wetland banking.”

Discussion also focused on specific measures that would further protect the Jolly Giant Creek from impacts due to potentially dense development planned for the area. This creek is important habitat for wildlife, plants, salmon and other fish and aquatic life. “Daylighting” (uncovering) new sections of this creek would be extremely beneficial to its stream health.

Later during the meeting, Environmental Services staff updated the WAC Committee on the Aldergrove Marsh restoration pilot project, which has been funded by a cooperative agreement from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The removal of invasive aquatic plants from the marsh is expected to begin this fall.

Staff also informed the committee that the city has received the required permits from the Regional Water Quality Control Board, California Coastal Commission, and Army Corps of Engineers to construct a small watercraft launch at the South I Street parking lot of the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Wetlands and Creeks Committee is composed of City Council-appointed community volunteers interested in helping to preserve, enhance and protect Arcata’s wetlands, creeks, tidelands and open spaces.

Every city committee meeting is recorded and is available for up to one year, upon request. This city committee’s next regular meeting is scheduled for the day before the Fall Equinox on Tuesday, Sept. 21.















