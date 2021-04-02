Wetlands and Creeks Committee readies annual report for council

Ray Olson

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The City of Arcata Wetlands and Creeks Committee (WAC) held a special Zoom meeting Tuesday, March 23.

The WAC members finalized its Annual Report, which is scheduled to be presented to the Arcata City Council on April 7. This report will be available in the council’s agenda packet, posted online prior to that meeting at cityofarcata.org.

The committee reviewed, updated and added new goals to its Annual Report. One new goal will be to assist the city in developing a long-term management plan for the city-owned Baylands properties.

The properties were acquired through several grants and a number of wetland and habitat restoration projects have been completed in this area.

An additional goal is to support city staff in sea level rise adaptation planning and implementation efforts. The third new goal is to improve inter-departmental and inter-committee information sharing and idea exchange with WAC.

The committee discussed its role in providing potential oversight in the city’s implementation of Measure A, which was approved by voters in last November’s election. Measure A is an annual special tax of $37 per parcel to fund the protection, preservation, maintenance and expansion of Arcata’s parks, trails and natural open spaces.

The committee received updates from staff about grant-funded city wetland and creek restoration projects for Janes Creek (at Alliance Road), South Jacoby Creek and the Aldergrove Marsh.

In 2019, the Wetlands and Creeks Committee received an update on the results of water quality sampling from Humboldt Baykeeper.

To continue to build on that effort, beginning in 2020, city staff has been working with North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board staff and Humboldt Baykeeper on additional sampling in Jolly Giant Creek to better understand bacteria levels and potential sources.

The Wetlands and Creeks Committee is composed of council-appointed community volunteers interested in helping to preserve, enhance and protect Arcata’s wetlands, creeks, tidelands and open spaces. Each city committee meeting is recorded and that recording is available for up to one year, upon request.

The city is currently seeking an additional member to fill a vacancy. The committee’s next Zoom meeting is scheduled for May 18.















