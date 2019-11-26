Westhaven World: Holiday Fair and live tree sale

Note: The Union doesn't presently have a Westhaven columnist to go along with the other weekly neighborhood columns, but we would if we could. If you're interested in penning Westhaven World, get in touch! – Ed.

Mad River Union

WESTHAVEN – On Saturday, Nov. 30 from noon to 4 p.m., the Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department will host a Holiday Fair and live tree sale fundraiser. The event will be held at the Westhaven Fire Hall on Sixth Avenue.

Stop by the Westhaven Fire Hall for live holiday trees, mystery fruit trees and holiday ginger plants. The Holiday Fair will feature quality Christmas supplies, handcrafted wreaths by Moonstone In Bloom and baked goods by Rabia. Enjoy Christmas music, libations and refreshments while you shop.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department.

Live trees

What better way to celebrate the holidays than to buy a live Christmas tree from your local fire department? After the New Year, you can plant the tree or just nurture it in a big container for next year.

Volunteers for the Westhaven Fire Department have nurtured these trees all year, encouraging them to grow from what looked like Charlie Brown’s spindly little bush into ornament-worthy trees.

Come by the fire hall at 446 Sixth Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 30 to pick out your tree.

The all-volunteer Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department covers over 800 properties, responds to car accident calls along the 101 corridor, and is often first on the scene of medical calls for residents in the Westhaven area.















