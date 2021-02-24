Wes Green green waste drop-offs resume

City of Arcata

CITY OF ARCATA’S RESIDENTIAL GREEN WASTE DROP-OFF PROGRAM RESUMES SERVICES

Arcata, CA, February 23, 2021 – Eligible City of Arcata residents may resume green waste drop-off at the Wes Green Company, located at 6360 West End Road, effective immediately.

Recology Arcata customers residing within city limits are eligible to self-haul and drop-off up to 24 cubic yards of green waste each year at “no charge.”

Drop-off volumes of less than one full cubic yard will be “rounded up” and counted as use of one cubic yard or one drop-off use on the customer’s account. Once a customer’s account reaches 24 cubic yards in one calendar year, a standard $11 per cubic yard processing fee will apply until the annual allotment resets on January 1.

Residential green waste drop-off customers must be registered and present identification to the Wes Green Company when delivering green waste material at “no-charge.”

The City of Arcata thanks Residential Green Waste Program customers for diverting green waste and reducing materials sent to the landfill. The City also thanks the Humboldt Waste Management Authority, Wes and Teresa Green, and Humboldt Sanitation for their assistance in bridging the temporary service interruption.

For more information regarding the City's Green Waste Program, please email the Environmental Services Department at [email protected] or call (707) 822-8184.
















