Welcome to the Crabs diamond anniversary season

ARCATA – The Humboldt Crabs 2019 season, which kicks off this weekend, will be the team’s diamond anniversary season. The Crabs play the Corvallis Knights on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Arcata Ball Park. On Sunday, June 2, the Crabs again face the Knights starting at 12:30 p.m.

The Crabs have played 75 years of continuous summer baseball on the North Coast.

The Crabs are the oldest summer team in the country. Once a semi-pro team, the Crabs are now an independent team for many years with no current affiliations to any leagues or minor or major league teams. Twenty five collegiate players are recruited each summer from various colleges across the country by Crabs manager Robin Guiver. Guiver is a former Crab and had been recruiting ballplayers for the Crabs for more than 16 years.

Assistant Coach Eric Giacone is also a former Crab and handles the scheduling for the team.

Giacone has lined up a tough June schedule for the new and incoming Crabs. The Crabs opening weekend will be against the Corvallis Knights. Following the Knights will be a two-game set with the Redding Colt 45s and then the Seattle Studs drive down the coast for the following weekend.

Seals Baseball Club and the San Luis Obispo Blues will also make the trip to the Arcata Ball Park in June. Then the Crabs get on the road for their only road trip of the summer against the Healdsburg Prune Packers and Lincoln Potters. The Crabs will end the month with the cross-town rivals, the B52s, during the week and the California Expos will round out the weekend. Assistant coaches Brad Morgan (former Crab and current baseball coach at College of the Redwoods) and John Bryant will return this summer.































