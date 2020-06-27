Week ends with 129 total cases; new COVID-19 dashboard launched

Humboldt County Emergency Operations Center

The Humboldt County Emergency Operations Center today launched a data dashboard at humboldtgov.org to provide up-to-date information about COVID-19 in a format that is easier to access and understand.

This new tool will allow residents to visualize and track virus trends, including the number of confirmed cases over time, the county’s seven-day positivity rate and the time it takes for the case count to double. Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said she’s excited to be able to share more comprehensive data with the community.

“This data better communicates important indicators that help us monitor how our county is doing in terms of COVID-19 transmission and whether we are seeing patterns of concern,” Dr. Frankovich said, adding that the dashboard is still a work in progress. “We want to continue to refine and improve the data we share, so we’ll add additional features when possible.”

The following information will be updated on the dashboard daily:

Daily total and cumulative total of tests run*

Daily total and cumulative total of confirmed cases

Cumulative total of recovered cases

Daily total and cumulative total of deaths

Cumulative total of hospitalizations

Transmission summary Contact to a known case Travel acquired Community transmission Under investigation

Public Health Laboratory testing information Supply capacity Testing capacity Turnaround time.



*Beginning today, the number of tests performed will be gathered from the state disease surveillance system, California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE), which includes testing done by the Humboldt County Public Health Laboratory, commercial labs, hospitals and point-of-care testing done in clinic settings. Note, there is a lag time in reporting into the CalREDIE system. Because of this change, today’s number of tests performed will increase by 2,026.

Additional data will be updated each Monday, including the epidemiological curve by episode date, case doubling time, seven-day positivity rate, antibody positivity rate, age distribution, race and ethnicity data, estimated testing rates and estimated confirmed case rates. Data that remains mostly unchanged from week-to-week, like gender distribution, mean age, symptom distribution and gender distribution, will be updated monthly.

Read more about what these numbers mean at humboldtgov.org/DocumentCenter/View/87457/What-these-numbers-mean-Data-Dashboard-62620.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

June 26, 2020 - Two New Cases Reported Today

Humboldt County’s COVID-19 case count rose to 129, as two additional cases were reported today. The following information is based on the most recent data available for all confirmed cases: Contact to a Known Case: 74

Travel-Acquired: 27

Community Transmission: 23

Under Investigation: 5

Positive cases by region: Northern Humboldt: 22 Greater Humboldt Bay Area: 103 Southern Humboldt: 4

Males: 42%

Females: 58%

Mean age: 45

Age Range 0-19: 13 20-29: 21 30-39: 26 40-49: 23 50-59: 13 60-69: 22 70-79: 4 80+: 7

Estimated testing rates per 100,000 residents: Humboldt County: 7.87% California: 9.25% United States: 8.87%

Estimated rate of confirmed cases: Humboldt County: 95 per 100,000 residents California: 504 per 100,000 residents United States: 742 per 100,000 residents

