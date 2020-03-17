Wednesday’s Arcata City Council meeting taking place via teleconference

ARCATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING TO BE HELD BY TELECONFERENCE ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Arcata, CA, March 17, 2020 – Based on recent Federal and State guidance in place to control the spread of COVID-19, the City of Arcata will be moving the City Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 to a teleconference meeting platform.

Community members are strongly encouraged to watch the meeting remotely at cityofarcata.org, via the City of Arcata’s YouTube Channel or on television at Access Humboldt Channel 10.

Public comment for this meeting may be submitted by:

Email: Comments for general public comment and specific agenda items may be submitted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 to the City Clerk at [email protected] Email submissions are preferred in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Written Comments: Comments for general public comment and specific agenda items may also be submitted in writing at the City Manager’s Office at City Hall, located at 736 F Street, prior to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.Public comments on specific agenda items will be read by City staff during that agenda item, and comments on matters not on the agenda will be read under agenda item XI: Public Comment Section.

• In-person: Community members may choose to watch the teleconferenced meeting in City Council Chamber at Arcata City Hall, located at 736 F Street. City Council will not be physically present, and a portal will be available for attendees to make public comment during the meeting.

Those who choose to attend the meeting in-person are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and stay 6 feet apart. Every other chair will be available for use, and overflow will be allowed in City Hall's lobby. Those who are feeling sick, seniors and individuals with underlying health issues are advised to watch the meeting from home and submit public comment in advance by email.

Please visit cityofarcata.org to review the City Council meeting agenda and to read the City's latest COVID-19 updates. For more information, please call (707) 822-5953.