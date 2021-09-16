Watson DUI case resolved: fines, classes, diversion, counseling

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata mayor Brett Watson's DUI/possession case was resolved during a Monday arraignment in Humboldt County Superior Court. Watson was arrested by the CHP Aug. 1 and charged with DUI, Driving With A .08 percent blood alcohol content with an enhancement for dDriving with a .15 percent blood alcohol content, possessing a controlled substance (cocaine). and possession of a smoking device.

According to Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming, Watson pled guilty to driving under the influence and admitted the high blood alcohol allegation and received the common sentence for driving under the influence with a high blood alcohol.

The sentence includes several elements:

• Three years of conditional release requiring that he obey all laws, not drink and drive and not drive without a valid license and insurance;

• Completion of a 9-month driving-under-the-influence program;

• Payment of fines; and

• Seven days of jail time. (He received one day of credit for the night he was arrested. He must commit to the jail on Oct. 16 or sign up for the Sheriff’s Work Alternative Program by that date.)

On the charge for possession of cocaine, Watson received one year of diversion, which includes the requirement to complete 12 counseling sessions that address depression and substance abuse. The charge for possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Watson declined comment on the outcome.

Stated Fleming: "Mr. Watson received standard consequences for his conduct. The only somewhat unusual part of this case is Mr. Watson taking immediate responsibility for his actions, which I appreciate."















