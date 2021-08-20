Water use regs to tighten as drought intensifies

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – As drought intensifies, Humboldt County is stepping up enforcement on unpermitted cannabis grows, and new regulations on wells and water deliveries are being discussed.

​During an August 10 presentation by the county’s Drought Task Force, the Board of Supervisors was told drought conditions that are “substantial and harmful both to human health and the natural environment” are being observed.

When the Task Force gave its first presentation last month, a moratorium on new wells and curtailment of cannabis planting were on the table but supervisors held off on them.

But at last week’s meeting, supervisors were told that the county’s coastal region has gone from a moderate drought rating to severe drought and the county’s interior region is now in extreme drought.

​Water use controls are becoming more likely and potential targeting of the cannabis industry was referred to when Planning Director John Ford answered questions from supervisors.

​Supervisor Michelle Bushnell said that all agricultural uses are the same “when it comes to water use” and “I hope that we’re looking at the big picture and not targeting certain entities or industries.”

Ford noted that there’s “a subtle perceptual issue here” in that a measure like curtailment of planting would only affect permitted cannabis farm operators. “And then the illegal industry gets a pass – that sends a very wrong message,” he said.

​But Supervisor Mike Wilson said that “not all agricultural uses are necessarily the same” regarding water use and location. He added that “even within agriculture there may have to be some prioritization.”

​Supervisor Steve Madrone noted that Ruth Lake, the reservoir for the Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District, is still mostly full. That covers the domestic water for much of the county’s population.

​But residents in most of the county’s geographical area rely on groundwater and surface water. “And wells are drying out, springs are drying out and creeks are drying out,” Madrone said.

​Madrone has long advocated for a voluntary, incentive-driven approach to meeting environmental goals. But he said he’s “a little bit concerned” about not implementing curtailment and other measures that are listed as options in the county’s commercial cannabis ordinance.

​Wilson expressed support for new regulations on trucked water deliveries. Ford acknowledged that water delivery is an issue being mulled.

​“We have discussed the possibility of – and have not presented this to the board yet and so I say this with some trepidation – but we have discussed trying to figure out a way to require some reporting of water hauling,” he said.

​That would entail identification of water sources and delivery destinations.

​“We recognize that that too will be extremely unpopular,” Ford said.

​“Unpopular to water haulers,” Wilson rejoined. “It may not be unpopular to the population of people who are concerned about the issue of illegal water hauling.”

The scale of well water use in cannabis operations was noted during a public comment session. Wilson suggested adding water storage and forbearance requirements to well permitting.

​But Ford has doubts about it. “I’m not convinced that all locations are so connected to surface flow that forbearance has a benefit,” he said, adding that “if it’s not connected to surface water than it doesn’t matter when you withdraw the water.”

​Wilson asked if there’s a requirement to have a hydrologist review those factors when wells are located in “impacted” watersheds.

​Ford said there are no such requirements in place now and “that could be something that we need to do.”

​“Put me on the list for supporting, at least conceptually, the idea of having some hydrologic review for new well applications within impacted watersheds,” said Wilson.

​The task force also reported on illegal cannabis enforcement. The county’s Marijuana Enforcement Team has served warrants on 23 unpermitted grows in four watersheds.

​Violations included illegal water diversions and water pollution.

Supervisors were also told that low flows in local rivers, including the Mad River, are causing harmful algal blooms.

​The board approved the only recommendation up for consideration, to allow the Task Force to expand its membership as needed.

​The Task Force consists of leaders of relevant county departments but there may be need to include representatives of state agencies, local community services districts, tribes and stakeholder groups.















