Volunteers naturalizing forest Saturday

Volunteer Trail Stewards

ARCATA – On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Volunteer Trail Stewards will be working in the Arcata Community Forest, rehabilitating the sections of Trail No. 1, damaged by this year’s selective logging operation.

Volunteers will naturalize a large area with ferns and duff as well as moving rock to a 50-yard section of trail.

Participants will meet at the Fickle Hill Road parking lot near the entrance of Trail No. 9 and walk the short distance to upper Trail No.1 from there.

The volunteers are continuing to work using the COVID-19 protocol.

All interested volunteers must RSVP to Rees Hughes at [email protected] to fill an opening on the crew. One crew will start at 9 a.m., and a second will start at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude at about noon.

VTS will provide hand sanitizer, packaged snacks and tools. Please bring your own water, gloves (there will be some extras), and face mask.

Social distancing will be maintained throughout the morning. As always, new volunteers as well as those who may have been away for a while are welcome.

Please bring water and gloves. The event will continue, rain or shine.
















