Vicious variant forces culture cancellations – ‘stay safe and rock on’

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – With vaccines widely available and most restrictions lifted, Humboldt’s cultural scene had been roaring back to life after being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The community was eagerly looking forward to the return of concerts, live theatre and a variety of festivals and social events.

But with the aggressive Delta variant ripping through the populace, last week saw the onset of a wave of cancellations all across the cultural landscape, from music to sports and more.

Carefully planned and eagerly anticipated events were reluctantly and painfully rescinded, causing anguish both for organizers and attendees alike. But with the suddenly explosive infection rate, the announcements were largely considered unavoidable and met with approval. Among the cancellations:

Blues Fest

On Aug. 4, the Humboldt Folklife Society announced that the Buddy Brown Blues Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 at Perigot Park in sunny Blue Lake was postponed.

“Out of concerns for public safety, and in response to the recent request from Public Health to postpone large public events, the Humboldt Folklife Society regretfully has decided to postpone the Buddy Brown Blues Festival, originally scheduled for this coming Saturday in Blue Lake,” states an announcement from the Folklife Society. “We will reschedule at a later time, when Covid infection rates are down and it’s safe to gather together again.”

Humboldt Crabs

On Friday, Aug. 7, the Humboldt Crabs called the season.

“Crabs fans, we regret to inform you that tonight’s and tomorrow’s games have been cancelled,” said a message on the team’s Facebook page. “Members of the Crabs team have tested positive for COVID-19. The health and safety of these young men and our coaches, staff, volunteers, and fans is of the utmost importance especially in light of the increase in local cases and hospitalizations recently. We will be sending out information about ticket refunds shortly.”

The next day, coaches, trainers, and board members met at the Arcata Ball Park to return uniforms, hand out end-of-season awards, and say their goodbyes. “It was a fantastic season, and thank you to everyone who has made it so memorable,” said a post. “We’ll see you all next June, and GO CRABS GO!”

Zootini

The Aug. 14 Zootini, the biggest fundraiser of the year benefiting the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation, was canceled. However, the Zootini auction is now in progress.

A zoo press release states, “Keeping in mind the safety of our community and our animals we feel this is a necessary precaution to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant. We want to thank the many ticket holders ready to support the Zoo, the local businesses who donated items to our auction and the many Zootini Event Sponsors. We are hopeful that this event can be rescheduled in the near future. If you are a ticket holder and would like a refund on your ticket, please contact the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation.”

Speeder rides

The Timber Heritage Association announced late Friday that it has suspended all speeder and trolly rides and is canceling one of its major events, the Aug. 28 Salmon, Oysters, Ales and Rails fundraiser.

“This is with a heavy heart because our volunteers have spent thousands of hours at the shops, on the rails, and with our machines trying to work towards providing a service to you – historical education/preservation, continued use of our local rails (including a future excursion train), and a future museum at Samoa,” the association posted on Facebook.

‘Hamlet’, again

The North Coast Repertory Theatre canceled its production of Hamlet for the second time. Back in March of 2020, the production was canceled at the beginning of the pandemic.

“This has been an absolutely agonizing decision, but we remain committed to listening to, and working with our local experts to the best of our ability,” wrote Calder Johnson, NCRT’s managing artistic director, in an email.

Eureka Friday Night Market

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, Humboldt Made pulled the plug on its Eureka Friday Night Market until further notice. “In the best interest of our community, small businesses and health care workers, we are postponing the market,” said Alanna Powell, executive director of Humboldt Made. “We look forward to bringing people together when it is safe to do so. We simply cannot risk hosting an event that could aid in the further spread of COVID 19 within our community, especially during this time of increased infection and hospitalization.”

Arts Alive

On Friday, Aug. 6, the City of Eureka announced that Arts Alive, scheduled for the next day, was canceled.

“Humboldt County has seen a significant raise in Covid cases and hospitalizations caused by the delta variant. In support of the health of small businesses, health care workers and the community at large the decision has been made to cancel Eureka Main Street’s First Saturday Night Arts Alive,” states a press release from the city. “Artwork can still be viewed in businesses through Downtown and Old Town, Eureka during regular business hours. We look forward to the return of art, music, live performances and seeing everyone when the numbers drop. Stay safe and mask up!”

FOD barbecue

The Friends of the Dunes had planned Volunteer and Member Barbecue on Aug. 21. Invitations were sent out, but now the event is canceled.

“We had hoped to express our heartfelt gratitude in the form of food and conversation with all of you on Aug. 21, but unfortunately, with the continued spread of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, we have come to the difficult decision of canceling the Volunteer and Member Appreciation barbecue. We want to protect the well-being of our wonderful volunteers, members, staff, and community,” states an email from Friends of the Dunes.

The organization is also reconsidering holding one of its biggest fundraisers, the annual Wine by the Sea event set for Oct. 2.

“We are also currently evaluating the need to reimagine this year’s Wine by the Sea to ensure that whatever form this much-loved fundraiser takes, the health and safety of our community are the primary considerations. We look forward to celebrating with you all in the near future, once it is safe to do so,” states the email.

Arcata Library book sale

Friends of the Arcata Library canceled its book sale, which was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7.

“We hope to reschedule it for October if it is safe to do so,” states a press release from the nonprofit.

Lantern Ceremony

The 39th Annual Arcata Lantern Floating Ceremony that was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 is now being postponed until October due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases locally.

Lemonade Day

The Arcata Economic Development Commission announced Friday that it is canceling Lemonade Day, which was scheduled for Aug. 14.

“This year Humboldt County is facing the largest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and children under 12 (the majority of Lemonade Day participants) are not yet eligible for the vaccine. Because of this, despite the outdoor nature of the event, AEDC has decided that we do not want to take that risk and expose children to the virus,” states a press release from AEDC.

Bigfoot Daze

Bigfoot Daze, which was scheduled for Sept. 4, has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19 and the spread of the delta variant. The Willow Creek Chamber of Commerce sent out the following email on Wednesday night, Aug. 4:

“We have taken into consideration updated local, county, state and national guidelines on holding large group events during Covid. We value our community and know this is disappointing. We appreciate your patience, understanding and even your frustrations... This event is not going away. Bigfoot Daze will be back in 2022! Let’s all do everything we can to make sure it happens safely next year! Email [email protected] with any questions.”

Humboldt County Superior Court

Effective Monday, Aug. 9, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, jurors will be socially distanced in the spectator section of the courtroom for jury trials.

With this operational change, it will not be possible for spectators to be present in the courtrooms for jury trials. Public access to jury trials will be via YouTube with jury trial links posted on the Court’s website at humboldt.courts.ca.gov. There are no operational changes to other courtrooms/court proceedings at this time.

Access Humboldt Superior Court’s Jury Services video for additional information at youtube.com/watch?v=5QBI85pyAdw.

War Mὅth

Among the entertainers making the wrenching decision to stand down on behalf of their fans’ health was popular metal band War Möth, which had multiple gigs booked.

“With the added danger of the Delta Variant, and the likelihood of fully vaccinated people contracting the virus, at this time we are erring on the side of caution and avoiding indoor public gatherings,” the band said in a July 30 Facebook post.

“Stay healthy, wear your mask indoors, get vaccinated if you aren’t, so we can get back having the kind of fun we all love. Stay safe and rock on, Wolf, Sean, Jay and Dan”















