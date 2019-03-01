VFP 56 to Trump: Hands off Venezuela

PLAZA PROTEST Members of Veterans For Peace Humboldt Bay Chapter 56 protested U.S. government meddling in Venezuela during Saturday’s Farmers Market on the Plaza. According to the national VFP website, the organization’s Statement of Purpose promises to “restrain our governments from intervening, overtly and covertly, in the internal affairs of other nations,” and calls on members in over 100 U.S. cities and internationally, to make their voices heard. “We must do all we can to prevent a bloody civil war from taking a huge toll on the Venezuelan people, and the peace-loving people of the hemisphere,” states the VFP. KLH | Union















