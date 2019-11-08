Veterans Day 2019 observed in Arcata

Michael H. Pazeian

Mad River Union

ARCATA PLAZA – A Veterans Day Flag Ceremony will take place next Monday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Plaza flagpole.

To celebrate veterans, this ceremony will be done by vets and for vets. Commander Jeff Sterling and 2nd Commander Hilario Amezola of the American Legion Post 274 will lead local veterans during the ceremony.

At 4 p.m. there will be a very short welcome and prayer. Susan Diehl McCarthy from Arcata Rotary Sunrise will sing the National Anthem. Arcata and McKinleyville High School Choir members and the audience will sing the Armed Forces Melody.

Two students from the same schools will play Taps while veterans will lower and fold the MIA/POW and American flags, then offer another prayer.

The ceremony will be attended by veterans from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, as well as our conflicts of more recent times: Grenada, Somalia, Bosnia, Gulf War, Haiti, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Organizers say they hope this will be an annual event.















