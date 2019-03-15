Vegetation fire doused in Manila

Mad River Union

MANILA – Firefighters rushed to Manila late Thursday afternoon to put out a vegetation fire off Carlson Drive on the west side of town.

The fire filled the air with smoke at around 5:45 p.m. Engines from the Arcata Fire District were parked on Carlson Drive, with firefighters snaking a hose south into a remote dune area with trees and vegetation. A stiff wind blew from the north, causing some neighborhood concern on Locke Street just to the south of the blaze.

By 6 p.m., the fire was mostly out and firefighters were mopping up. More details to come...




















































