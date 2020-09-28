Valley West strong-arm robbery suspects sought

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN VALLEY WEST STRONG-ARM ROBBERY

On Monday September 28, 2020, at approximately 12:51 p.m., the Arcata Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery inside of a motel room in the 4800 block of Valley West Boulevard.

A 29-year-old male victim reported two male acquaintances held him down inside of his room and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction of travel in a black 2019 Nissan Rouge, bearing California license plate number 8JBC734. The suspect vehicle is a rental out of San Francisco. Weapons were not used or mentioned during the robbery.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: A Hispanic male in his twenties with a medium build, last seen wearing a black hat, dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a Gucci brand satchel across the front of his body.

Suspect #2: A Hispanic male in his twenties with an athletic build, last seen wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt, dark blue sweat pants and multi-colored sneakers.

Investigators are following up on leads and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2428.















