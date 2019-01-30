Valley West circulation study released with sidewalk, parks project impending

Mad River Union

VALLEY WEST – California Walks has released its report, including recommendations, following the Arcata-Valley West Community Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Training (CPBST) in August 2018.

The report is currently being translated into Spanish, with the translation expected by March. You may access the English version of hte report on the California Walks and SafeTREC websites. californiawalks.org, safetrec.berkeley.edu

The CPBST for Valley West included a review of community planning documents, analysis and mapping of pedestrian and bicycle injury data, identification of priority discussion topics and the site tour.

The report identifies Valley West as a disadvantaged, predominantly Latino community which is geographically separated from the rest of town.

Among the problems identified in the report are missing and obstructed sidewalks, inadequate signage, challenging crossings, poor lighting, roundabouts that are difficult for pedestrians to traverse, inadequate and trashed bus stops, unsafe traffic conditions, housing insecurity, unkempt vegetation, lack of shade trees and other issues.

The report includes community recommendations for bicycle education, neighborhood speed watch and education, crossing improvements, expanded bikeshare, better lighting, better signage and more.

Meanwhile, The City of Arcata is soliciting bids for the SIDEWALK AND VALLEY WEST PARK IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT 2018.















