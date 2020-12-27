Vaccine arrives as infections, deaths spike

Daniel Mintz

HUMBOLDT – ​Last week saw 156 more COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in the county as well as what’s said to be the means of quelling the coronavirus pandemic – vaccine doses.

​Deployment of the county’s initial share of 975 doses began last week, with health care workers and long term care facility residents getting the first round of shots.

Mad River Community Hospital rushes new vax to frontliners

​The supply is preliminary at this point and general vaccine availability isn’t expected until at least this spring.

​Until then, the country, the state and the county will endure what’s expected to be the worst months of the pandemic.

​ICU watch

All five of last week’s deaths were elderly residents of the Granada Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Eureka, where a COVID-19 outbreak has raged. As of December 16, 69 residents of the facility and 24 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

​Last week’s mass of cases – which included three at Semper Virens, the county’s psychiatric treatment facility -- brings Humboldt’s total to 1,387. There have been 62 hospitalizations – including six additional hospitalizations last week– and a total of 15 deaths.

​A recently-implemented state system for applying further restrictions uses ICU bed capacity as a measure. If a region’s ICU bed availability dips below 15 percent, new restrictions take effect.

According to the state’s COVID-19 tracking website, the northern California region’s ICU bed availability was at 22.4 percent as of Dec. 19. Humboldt’s ICU bed availability was listed as 39 percent on the county’s COVID dashboard.

All other regions in the state are at or below 15 percent, with southern and central regions at zero percent.

That’s significant for Humboldt because some of the other regions are now “refusing ICU transfers,” said Deputy Health Officer Dr. Josh Innis in a Dec. 18 COVID Minute video.

“And so if we wait too long and not acknowledge what’s happening around us, the dominoes can begin to fall and then we may end up in a more dire situation,” he continued.

mRNA on the way

November and December have seen unprecedented peaks of disease, locally and statewide. “What’s happened since Halloween is really unheard of,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer of the UCLA School of Medicine during a Dec. 17 virtual town hall meeting hosted by Senator Mike McGuire.

​Brewer said California has experienced a 740 percent increase in daily number of cases since the end of October. The trend is reflected in similar upticks in hospitalizations and deaths, he continued.

​The “tremendous growth” of coronavirus spread has a foil, however.

​One vaccine, the product of a partnership between the Pfizer pharmaceutical giant and the BioNTech biotechnology company, has gotten an FDA emergency use authorization and is the one being distributed now.

​Another, from the Moderna biotech company, gained FDA emergency use clearance on Dec. 18.

​Both are messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, which use a revolutionary biomedical technology. “We have never had an mRNA vaccine in humans before,” Brewer said.

​‘Famously Vaccine-Hesitant’: The mRNA strands in the vaccine are engineered to have the gene sequence that codes for the coronavirus spike protein.

​Once injected, the mRNA enter cells, spike proteins form on their surfaces and an immune system response is triggered. Thus primed, the immune response will be repeated if coronavirus enters the body.

​Health experts say that at least 70 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve the “herd immunity” that will drive down the high COVID curves and allow a return to social life.

​One panelist at the McGuire town hall, Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis, noted that “Northern California is a famously vaccine-hesitant community.”

​For doubters, the decision to take the vaccine “needs to happen in the context of a trusted relationship with a medical provider,” Willis said.

​During a Dec. 18 video, Humboldt Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman said he doesn’t have concerns about a local lack of vaccine acceptance at this point.

“I’ve never seen this level of enthusiasm, this level of uptake of a vaccine,” he continued. “We’re very hopeful that this vaccine campaign will be extraordinarily well taken and we’ll reach our goals.”

Safety confidence

During his town hall forum, McGuire said that questions emailed by viewers included “a lot of comments and a lot of concerns about the safety of these two vaccines.” Brewer described the extensive clinical trials for safety and effectiveness.

​Although emergency use authorization does not involve the same review process as an FDA approval, Brewer said the clinical trials were reviewed by “independent data safety monitoring boards,” an independent FDA panel and an independent CDC panel.

“So all told, I think that we can say these vaccines are safe,” he continued.

​The county’s first vaccine dose was administered to a health care supervisor at Mad River Hospital on Dec. 15 and has since been deployed at hospitals and clinics countywide.

​Vaccine distribution is very limited now and has already hit an apparent speedbump.

During the McGuire town hall, Lora Nezhura of the state’s Office of Emergency Services said that like other states, California’s vaccine allocation for this week is “lower than what we had originally been told.”

But during his video, Hoffman said vaccine allocation has “only been affected at the state level” and the county’s share “has not changed at all so we’re hopeful that in the next shipments we continue to get what we’ve been promised.”

Nezhura said inconsistent supply isn’t surprising and similar ebbs happened during the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.

"Which is why it's been so hard for us to answer people definitively about how long it will take before we get through (the first phase) and before we get to mass public vaccinations," she continued.
















