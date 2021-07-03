Vaccination and a free Humboldt Crabs ticket

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

“We’re glad to have games again and come back outside,” Kurt Medeiros said, standing in line for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Arcata Ball Park on Saturday, June 19.

Medeiros was there with his son, Corey, and his wife, Shannon Medeiros. The family lives in McKinleyville and have been Crabs fans for over 26 years.

“We usually sit in the rowdy section, near the band,” Corey Medeiros said. “The heckling is always fun.”

Corey Medeiros will soon be off to flight school in Carlsbad so the vaccination was especially timely.

The Humboldt County Public Health Department vaccinated 45 people at the mobile clinic. Folks had a choice of the two-shot Pfizer or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Tierney family of Manila came so that their son, Santiago Tierney, could be vaccinated. “I feel like it’s going to protect me more,” Santiago said. He will be a seventh-grader at Sunny Brae Middle School next fall. His dad, Michael Tierney, has been coming to Crabs games “since I was a little kid.”

Emmanuel Navarro-Jimenez was there for his second shot. “A friend told me about it,” he said. It would be his first Crabs game ever.

Our State Senator, Mike McGuire is sponsoring the next mobile vaccination clinic at the ballpark on Friday, July 2 starting at 5 p.m. The first 100 folks who are vaccinated will receive both a free ticket to the game and a hot dog dinner. The Crabs play the Solano Mudcats at 7 p.m.

For more information, call Sen. McGuire’s office at (707) 445-6508.















