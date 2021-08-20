Use permit approved for 1.8 mile lengthening of Humboldt Bay Trail

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Development of the county area portion of the Humboldt Bay Trail has reached another key milestone with a county Planning Commission permit approval.

A conditional use permit for a 1.8-mile section of the trail was unanimously approved by commissioners at their August 5 meeting.

The permit covers the area from the existing trail’s end point just north of Bracut to the California Redwood Company property.

From there, the trail will be developed to connect with the Eureka waterfront, a segment that will be planned and approved by the City of Eureka.

Once fully developed, the entire trail will span 4.25 miles.

During the permit hearing’s public comment period, Arcata Environmental Services Director Emily Sinkhorn said the city worked with various agencies “for well over a decade” to complete the trail’s northern segment in 2017.

“Since that time, we have seen tremendous use of the trail,” she said.

Sinkhorn reported that an average of up to 100 bicyclists and 190 pedestrians use the trail daily, year-round.

There’s been an “uptick” in trail use during the pandemic, she continued.

“And we also recognize that this project connecting Arcata and Eureka, our two most populated communities in Humboldt County, is of such importance.”

Sinkhorn described the trail’s completion as a game-changing advancement. “This is a huge transformational project that will really assist the city and the county in meeting our greenhouse gas emission goals as well as provide a network of connectivity for active transportation and health, wellness and tourism in our county,” she said.

Also during public comment, questions arose as to whether the trail will prevent use of existing rail infrastructure for speeder car rides and possibly a bay excursion train.

Deputy Public Works Director Hank Seemann said the trail will be developed alongside the railroad line and won’t interfere with current or future train uses.

Rail infrastructure is degraded in some areas, however, and will be removed to allow shoreline fortification and raised elevation for flooding and sea level rise resiliency.

The county’s trail development will also include two new bridges connecting to portions of the Brainard Mill site levee. A new bridge over Brainard slough is also included in the permit.

Another significant aspect of trail development is removal of the northern segment of the line of eucalyptus trees skirting Highway 101.

The tree removal was debated when the county’s Board of Supervisors approved the project’s environmental review in 2018. An arborist’s report described the trees as being in poor condition and hazards to future trial users and motorists on the highway.

Like the City of Arcata, the county will develop a 10-foot-wide paved multi-use trail path. It will include viewing platforms, benches and interpretive signage.

The permit was unanimously approved. The state’s Coastal Commission will have to approve a coastal development permit for the project and the county’s application for one is being processed.















