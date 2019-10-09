Update on school closings

From the Humboldt County Office of Education:
The following list are confirmed school closures for today:
Southern Humboldt USD
Big Lagoon School/District
Trinity Valley Elementary
Fuente Nueva Charter School
Pacific View Charter School
Cuddeback School/District
Coastal Grove Charter School
Fortuna Elementary School District
Rio Dell School District
Trinidad School/District
Scotia School/District
Loleta School District
McKinleyville Union School District
HCOE Student Programs (incl all Glen Paul programs at Fortuna & Peninsula)