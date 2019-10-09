Update on school closings

From the Humboldt County Office of Education:

The following list are confirmed school closures for today:

Southern Humboldt USD

Big Lagoon School/District

Trinity Valley Elementary

Fuente Nueva Charter School

Pacific View Charter School

Cuddeback School/District

Coastal Grove Charter School

Fortuna Elementary School District

Rio Dell School District

Trinidad School/District

Scotia School/District

Loleta School District

McKinleyville Union School District

HCOE Student Programs (incl all Glen Paul programs at Fortuna & Peninsula)