University Senate passes resolution condemning KHSU closure

HUMBOLDT STATE – By a 75 percent majority, HSU's University Senate Tuesday afternoon passed a "sense of the Senate Resolution" rejecting and condemning the administration's action to eliminate KHSU's staff and local programming. Seven percent of the senate of the senate opposed the resolution; 18 percent abstained.

A draft resolution, which was amended, asks California State University Chancellor Tim White to reinstate the station's staff and reverse related budgetary decisions. It further asks that a shared governance process be established for future decisions affecting public radio.

At the request of senators, additional points were added opposing sale of station assets, including the music library; that access to contributors' archived work be restored; and that the resolution be sent directly to Chancellor White and the CSU Board of Trustees.

Neither President Lisa Rossbacher nor Vice President Craig Wruck, who made the decision to fire the KHSU staff, were present.

