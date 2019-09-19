Union’s Fly Ball winners announced!

You Catch the Fly Ball contest This summer, Mad River Union readers delighted in tracking down the zany character, Flyball, who hid in various ads in the paper during Humboldt Crabs baseball.

Season First Prize went to Euereka resident Gwenn Cloepfil, who received a gift certificate good at Plaza Grill or Moonstone Grill, a ticket for two to Finnish Country Sauna and Tubs, a copy of Kevin L. Hoover’s book The Police Log II, The Nimrod Imbroglios and a certificate for a one-year subscription to the Union.

Second place went to McKinleyville resident Deborah Wood, who received a hot tub ticket, a book and a certificate for a 6-month subscription.

Third place went to McKinleyville resident Johan C. Hendriks, who received a book and a certificate good for a 6-month subscription.

The correct answers were: May 29, The Rocking Horse; June 5, Mad River Gardens and Stars (We messed up and accidentally ran Flyball twice, so either answer is valid.); June 12, Humboldt Transit Authority; June 19, Trinity Diesel; June 26, Mikki Moves; July 3, Grocery Outlet; July 10, Coldwell Banker Cutten Realty; July 17,Mad River Gardens; July 24, Humboldt Transit Authority; and July 31, Trinity Diesel. Check your mailbox for your fabulous prizes.

Thank you to everyone who entered!















