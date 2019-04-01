Union Investigation: Unmasking the ‘Students of the Month’

Jethro Bodine

Mad River Union AF

McKINLEYVILLE, April 1 – A 10-month-long investigation by a team of six full-time Union reporters has revealed that some of the students who were named Students of the Month at a local elementary school may not be as deserving of the honors as their teachers claim.

The newspaper launched the investigation, with assistance from the Annendburg Foundation for Investigative Reporting, after receiving a tip that 7-year-old Timmy Sandals, Student of the Month for May 2018, wasn’t everything he was cracked up to be.

His teacher, Miss Paulson, described Timmy as “kind, inquisitive, punctual and a hard worker who loves math and playing whiffle ball.”

The Union, however, discovered that Timmy doesn’t live up to the billing.

One afternoon, our crack team of reporters witnessed Timmy picking his nose while walking home from school. People close to Timmy, who asked that their names not be used due to the sensitive nature of the matter, said that on more than one occasion, Timmy threw away his pudding cup at lunch, having only eaten half the contents.

“He’s a nice kid and all, but I’ve seen him waste a lot of vanilla pudding over the last couple months,” said a fellow student, 8, who asked to remain anonymous and was interviewed on deep background at a secret location just outside of Taos, New Mexico to protect his anonymity. Because the Union takes source protection seriously, it had an actor play his part, and then had that translated into an interpretive dance, which formed the basis of this interview.

The Union attempted to interview Timmy, but was barred from doing so by school officials, who then obtained a temporary restraining order, which is now permanent, preventing the newspaper from grilling students.

Timmy, however, is not the only child with questionable Student of the Month credentials.

Ten-year-old Lisa Bratley was also named Student of the Month just this January. Her teacher described her as “smart, witty, talented and driven,” noting that she gets straights A’s and volunteers weekly at the local animal shelter. “She’s a joy to teach,” stated Social Studies teacher Walt Waffleman.

Apparently, Mr. Waffleman, unlike the Union’s investigative reporters, didn’t have to sit through last December’s school play, Little Orphan Annie (performed by non-orphans) and listen to little Miss Bratley bellow out “Tomorrow.” Just awful. How that 10-year-old ever got the leading role in the school play is probably a scandal in and of itself, full of graft and corruption.

