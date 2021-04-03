Two sought in Valley West shooting

Officers located a 27-year-old male with gunshot wounds and rendered medical aid until he was transported to Mad River Community Hospital in serious but stable condition.
Investigators learned the victim was involved in an altercation with two males in the parking lot that resulted in gunfire. The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot.
The suspects were identified as follows and are considered armed and dangerous:
LUKE ALLEN OLSENSMITH DOB: 10-09-1993
TONKA JODY GRITTS DOB: 08-31-1992
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information as to the suspects' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Arcata Police Department's Investigations Division.