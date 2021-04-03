Two sought in Valley West shooting

City of Arcata

On Friday April 2, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Arcata Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a motel in the 4700 block of Valley West Boulevard.

Officers located a 27-year-old male with gunshot wounds and rendered medical aid until he was transported to Mad River Community Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators learned the victim was involved in an altercation with two males in the parking lot that resulted in gunfire. The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot.

The suspects were identified as follows and are considered armed and dangerous:

LUKE ALLEN OLSENSMITH DOB: 10-09-1993

TONKA JODY GRITTS DOB: 08-31-1992

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information as to the suspects' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Arcata Police Department's Investigations Division.















