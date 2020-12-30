Two more deaths, 53 new cases – stay home New Year’s Eve

Two county residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, and 53 new cases were reported today. The total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 1,731.

Both people who died were in their 80s and residents of the Granada Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman expressed his sympathies to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and encouraged everyone in the community to do their part to stop the spread, especially with the New Year’s holiday approaching.

Dr. Hoffman said, “We saw a significant increase in local cases after Thanksgiving largely due to travel, and we have yet to see the full impact of holiday travel over the Christmas holiday.” He added that individual choices are vital to limiting the impact of the virus. “Please choose to stay home this New Year’s Eve, especially if you’re sick. Find ways to celebrate that avoid crowds and gatherings, and please follow all safety measures, including wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping distance from people you don’t live with.”

For more COVID-19 holiday safety tips, go to https://covid19.ca.gov/holidays/.

