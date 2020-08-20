Two HSU students test positive for COVID-19

Humboldt State University

HUMBOLDT STATE – Based on the results of ongoing testing on campus, public health officials have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 affecting members of the Humboldt State University community.

The individuals who tested positive are students who recently moved into campus housing.

The students have been moved to rooms on campus that are set aside for isolation. The University will be providing ongoing support including frequent health and wellness checks with the students, as well as delivery of meals and other necessities.

Based on its policies and protocols, the University is protecting the privacy rights of the students while also working to share information necessary to protect the health of the campus and the broader community. HSU is working closely with Humboldt County Public Health, which will determine whether there are members of the campus community who need to be advised of their contact with affected people.

Comprehensive testing is continuing for all students living on campus this year. Campus residents will be tested multiple times during the course of a 14-day quarantine period. This enhanced level of testing is intended to identify those who may be asymptomatic and isolate them quickly, and was implemented late last week with the help of additional resources that the state provided from the state and county.

In addition to the required testing for students living on campus, all other HSU students may opt to be tested at the Student Health Center and all students showing symptoms will be tested. All student-athletes are also being tested periodically.

This advisory provides all the information the University will share about the cases.

Guidelines and Support

The campus community is encouraged to stay safe and healthy, and to help protect the health of the community, by adhering to the Social Responsibility Commitment. This includes wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing, and staying at home if you are sick or have a fever.

The ongoing challenges of the pandemic can lead to increased stress and anxiety. Any students who would like to talk with a counselor can contact Counseling & Psychological Services at 707.826.3236. Staff or faculty needing additional support may call the Employee Assistance Program at 707.443.7358.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the California Department of Public Health website.

For more information about HSU’s plans for the fall semester, visit the HSU Campus Ready website.