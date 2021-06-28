Two guys with loaded guns busted in McKinleyville

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

McKINLEYVILLE – On Saturday, June 26 at about 1:55 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Clay Road in McKinleyville for the report of a male subject brandishing a firearm.

The victim told Emergency Communications Dispatchers that while driving by a residence on the 1100 block of Hunts Drive in McKinleyville, a male subject outside the residence, later identified as 20-year-old Juan Carlos Newman, brandished a firearm at the victim.

The victim, whose family was inside the vehicle, drove home. Newman reportedly followed the victim’s vehicle, arrived outside the victim's residence and attempted to gain entry inside the home.

The victim and her family hid inside and contacted law enforcement, while another male suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Dawson Morris Geanoules, arrived outside the residence.

Deputies responded to the residence and located Newman and Geanoules outside. Both were taken into custody without incident and found to be in possession of loaded firearms.

Newman was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of exhibiting a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, false imprisonment, criminal threats, manufacturing a firearm without a serial number and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Geanoules was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of exhibiting a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, false imprisonment, criminal threats, manufacturing a firearm without a serial number and conspiracy to commit a crime.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

























































