Two dead after car plunges into Humboldt Bay

Mar River Union

SAMOA PENINSULA – Two males were killed at about 2:30 p.m. today, Aug. 5 when the car they were in plunged into Humboldt Bay near the Samoa Bridge. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu traveling northbound went off State Route 255 near the third span (Richard R. Denbo Memorial Span) of the Samoa Bridge near the peninsula. A pedestrian noticed the submerged vehicle on the east side of the bridge and walked to Eureka to call 911.

A swimmer with Humboldt Bay Fire removed the two males from the vehicle. Life saving efforts were started and the males were transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, where they were pronounced dead.

It is not known if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor, according to the CHP.

The CHP Humboldt Area Office is continuing to investigate this collision and asks anyone who may have information to contact the office at (707) 822-5981 or send an email to [email protected].

























