Two clusters drive single-day, 25-case Humboldt COVIDsplosion

HUMBOLDT – Twenty-five additional cases of COVID-19 were reported today, bringing to 280 the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus. This is the largest increase in cases recorded in a single day, only one day after the county reported double digit cases for the first time.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich noted that much of this increase in numbers is related to two case clusters, one in a non-cannabis agricultural setting and another centered in Hoopa. She is working closely with the K’ima:w Medical Center and has also reached out to the California Department of Public Health and the California Office of Emergency Services in anticipation of a possible need for additional support.

“Any time we identify a cluster of cases, it is important to respond swiftly to limit ongoing transmission in order to protect everyone in the community, especially those who are medically vulnerable and at greater risk of serious illness from COVID,” Dr. Frankovich said, adding that Public Health’s contact tracing teams are actively investigating 32 cases. “As I have stated many times, sudden increases in cases can place an enormous strain on our county’s resources. This is why all of our prevention efforts are critically important to limit additional spread.”

Today’s alert level stands at three or level orange. Visit humboldtgov.org/dashboard to view the county’s Alert Level Assessment tool.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

