Tsunami communications test takes place today

HUMBOLDT – A tsunami communications test will take place today, March 24 between 11 a.m. and noon.

“The test will simulate the dissemination of a tsunami warning for a large tsunami wave originating from far away, such as in Alaska or Japan. Examples of events like this in the past include 1964 (Alaska) and 2011 (Japan) when tsunami waves hit our coastline from far away,” states a press release from the National Weather Service.

The test will trigger the Emergency Alert System in Humboldt, Del Norte and Mendocino counties with alerts on radio, television and weather radio. There will also be reverse 911 phone calls. Along some areas of the coast there may be airplanes alerting people with loudspeakers.

