Try and use as little water as possible in Arcata Wednesday, Sept. 25

Arcata, CA, September 24, 2019 – The City of Arcata would like to remind Arcata residents to conserve water while Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District makes scheduled improvements on Wednesday, September 25.

Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District supplies Arcata with water, and they have scheduled valve replacement work at their facility on Wednesday, September 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Due to the work required for this project, Arcata’s water supply will be shut down while the work is taking place. During this time, Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District will not have the capability to supply Arcata with water, even in the case of an extreme emergency.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to community members.