Truly eating local: Bayside’s 100-mile Challenge Brunch

Bayside Community Hall invites the community to Brunch (to go) in Bayside this Sunday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For this harvest meal, the hall’s chefs have given themselves a 100-mile challenge: source all ingredients within a 50-mile radius of the hall to highlight the amazing bounty produced by our area’s farmers and food producers.

The made-from-scratch menu offers Breakfast Ratatouille with local sausage or roasted shitake garnish, Duchesse potatoes, tabbouleh-style quinoa salad, braised greens with roasted winter squash, apple and chevre, and wine-poached pears with honey and lemon.

Meals are packaged for pickup in eco-friendly packaging. Vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free variations are available. Quarts of fresh pressed apple juice and applesauce are also an offer.

The cost is $12 per meal if pre-ordered by Thursday, Oct. 22. Orders can be made online at baysidecommunityhall.org or by phoning (707) 599-3192. A limited number of meals will be available the day of the event for $15.

This brunch takes the place of the hall’s usual quarterly community pancake breakfast, just one of the many types of events that are on indefinite hold across our community due to the COVID-crisis. COVID-safety measures will be enforced including staggered pick-up times, masks and social distancing.

This event caps off a month of Come Together for Bayside activities, including an online auction, in conjunction with the Jacoby Creek Land Trust, which runs through Friday, Oct. 23.

The auction features nearly 100 fun, useful and gift-worthy items donated by local supporters.

Successful auction bidders may pick up their purchases at the same time that they pick up their brunch orders. To view the auction, follow the link from the hall’s webpage at baysidecommunityhall.org, or go to biddingowl.com and search for Bayside.

Bayside Community Hall’s proceeds from these Come Together events support restoration of the Hall’s 80-year-old wood frame windows, the next step in the group’s ambitious renovation plan for its historic building.

This follows major upgrades in the past two years including new roof, foundation retrofitting, a custom bar area donated by Arcata Sunrise Rotary, new security systems, backyard fencing and landscaping, and a full renovation of the community kitchen.

In addition to these physical improvements, the hall achieved non-profit 501c3 status this year, in alignment with its goal of becoming a more inclusive community-oriented organization.

So, order up a yummy locovore meal while you help the hall and celebrate our food producers!

For more information and to place your brunch order, go to baysidecommunityhall.org. If you have questions or need help ordering, email [email protected] or call (707) 599-3192. And, as always, send along any Bayside news!















