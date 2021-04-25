Trinidad’s Seascape Restaurant closed after ‘super-spreader’ event

Trinidad Rancheria news release

Seascape Restaurant ~COVID-19 Exposure

The Trinidad Rancheria Tribal Government would like to notify tribal members, employees, customers, and the community that the Seascape Restaurant was affected by a COVID-19 “super-spreader” event in Humboldt County the week of April 18th.

As a result, the Seascape Restaurant is closed until further notice. Employees and guests who visited the restaurant between April 19th and April 23rd should be tested and follow CDC recommend precautions - cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.

The restaurant has been disinfected and will reopen as soon as staff have tested negative for COVID-19. Trinidad Rancheria is working closely with Humboldt County Public Health on contact tracing and testing efforts. Employee Testing Plan will also be developed with the County and released soon.

Trinidad Rancheria will release more information as it becomes available.