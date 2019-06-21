Trinidad Tidings: Concerts, art classes and city business in the seaside village

Third Friday Blues: Summertime Fun Blues with Seabury Gould and Mark Jenny, takes place on Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr.

Seabury and Mark are known for their lively and humorous performances of acoustic blues in the band Legends of the Mind. Mark sings and plays slide guitar.

Seabury sings, plays the piano and guitar and frequently leads folk music gatherings. He also plays with bands St. John and the Sinners and the Jim Lahman Band. Admission is $5 to $20 on a sliding scale admission. Go to seaburygould.com for information or call (707) 845 8167.

Westhaven Center for the Arts also hosts Rosalind Parducci leading a “Haven of the West Music Workshop” on Saturday, June 22 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The gathering is for musicians and non-musicians alike with a focus of integrating accompaniment and other improvisation practices into playtime. Potentially, the workshop could become a regular monthly gathering.

Some instruments will be available for exploration. Find out more by emailing [email protected]. Admission is $5 to $20on a sliding scale.

The WCA Membership Show continues through June. View it during regular gallery hours Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. or during WCA’s events and classes.

All Levels Hatha Yoga led by Jennifer Anusara takes place on Mondays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Painting Classes with Jeff Stanley occur on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Go to paintingsbyjeffstanley.com or call (707) 497-8003 for details.

Glenda Hesseltine teaches Tai Chi Made Easy on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Rob Diggins leads Hatha Yoga on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Art in Progress with artist-in-residence Crystal Ange continues on Fridays between 1 and 4 p.m. Visit westhavencenter.org for more information.

Trinidad Trails Advisory Committee

Trinidad residents are invited to join the Trinidad Trails Advisory Committee. It is an opportunity to join in advising the Trinidad City Council on the stewardship and maintenance of Trinidad’s beautiful coastal access ways. Apply at the City Clerk’s office in the Town Hall at 409 Trinity St.

Trinidad Planning Commission

The Trinidad Planning Commission will meet today, June 19 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall. Several projects are on the agenda including the Stormwater Improvement project, the removal of the large holly tree on the corner of Trinity and Parker streets which is destroying the sidewalk and blocking sunlight to the historic Trinidad Art building, and deck work at two Trinidad homes.

Trinidad Artisans Market

The Trinidad Artisans Market takes place every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next to Murphy’s Market. Local artisans show, and offer for sale, their best work with fabric, wood, art and multi-media work in a festive atmosphere outdoors.

Sts. Martha and Mary Church

Parishioners of Sts. Martha and Mary, a mission of Christ Church Eureka, have been given a three-month lease for the Trinidad Renewal Center, owned by the Presbyterian Church at 426 Trinity St., across the street from Trinidad Fire Station.

A yearly lease will be negotiated at the end of this period. Members of Sts. Martha and Mary are grateful to Fr. Daniel London and the Vestry of Christ Church and the Rev. Tim Doty of the Presbyterian Church for enabling these worship services to continue.

Fr. Daniel London, rector of Christ Church Eureka, will celebrate the matronal feast of Saints Martha and Mary on Sunday, July 21, at 9 a.m. This service of Holy Communion is open to all, as are all of Sts. Martha and Mary services.

Classical Music Concert

A summer concert with local musicians will take place on Sunday, June 23 at 4 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 1428 H St. in Eureka.

The music of Soler, Bach Schubert, Bizet, Poulenc, and Giordani will be interpreted by musicians Douglas Moorehead on organ, piano and harpsichord, Merry Phillips on organ, Nancy Streufert on flute, Holly MacDonell on violin, Julie Fulkerson on violin, Lee Smith on viola, Mark Creaghe on cello and David Powell, tenor.

Trinidad Bay Art and Music Festival

Coming soon to Trinidad is the Third Annual Trinidad Bay Art and Music Festival. Concert dates are Aug. 9-11 and Aug. 16-18. Tickets on sale now. Go to tbamfest.com/concerts for more information.

Email Patti at [email protected].















