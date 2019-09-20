Trinidad Tidings: ‘A welcoming, healthy and vibrant place to live’

Trinidad author Glory Ralston will tell about her latest book Found in the Woods on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in Trinidad Library.

Found in the Woods is Glory’s third novel. Some Things are Obvious and While the Music Played are her previous books. Her latest novel is a poignant story of how a series of up-close photographs of a wild black bear changed the life of the protagonist, Susan Campton.

Glory Ralston has lived in black bear country for most of her adult life and through the years has had many bear encounters in the woods. Her reflections on these encounters inspired her latest novel.

Seating is limited. Show up on time. The event is free of charge and open to all.

Maureen McGarry and Donvieve at Trinidad Art Gallery

Water color painter Maureen McGarry and mask creator Donvieve are the featured artists at Trinidad Art Gallery, corner of Trinity and Parker streets, through September.

McGarry paints primarily local landscapes, and as a 40-year art teacher, has offered classes for people of all ages. Donvieve is a multi-dimensional artist and educator. She creates masks molded over a sculpted form from tanned leather.

The artists’ work can be viewed every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trinidad Art Gallery, an artists’ cooperative. For information, call (707) 677-3770.

Francis Vanek featured at Third Friday Jazz

The RLA trio with guest saxophonist Francis Vanek will perform on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m., Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Drive.

Vanek has played in bands with Roger Humphries and J.C. Moses. He studied with Carl Arter and has shared stages with saxophone artists Ernie Watts, Tom Scott and Eddie Daniels. Refreshments available. Suggested admission $10 to $20 sliding scale.

See “Road to Renewal,” carved and kiln-formed glass sculpture by Susan Bloch and oil paintings by Yvonne Kern before and after the jazz performance or make time to enjoy it quietly another time. Gallery hours are Friday-Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call (707) 677-9493 for information.

Go to westhavencenter.org for other WCA film, book, music, meditation, cooking, and art programs and for painting and fitness classes.

City Planning Commission

The Trinidad Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall.

The active and diligent commission, led by John Graves, with professional advice from City Planner Trever Parker, is tirelessly working on the City General Plan. At the Sept. 11 City Council meeting, the Vision Statement in the draft General Plan was reviewed by the council. It reads, “The General Plan Vision is a statement of what Trinidad looks and feels like 20 years in the future, and the General Plan is the road map to achieving this vision.”

It goes on: “Our community is situated in an area of unique natural beauty among redwood forests, beaches, and sea stacks within the magnificent coastal expanse of the Pacific Ocean and Trinidad Bay. These natural riches coupled with a quiet village atmosphere, engaged community, safe and family-friendly streets and trails, rich cultural and historic heritage and a sharp focus on environmental protection and sustainability makes Trinidad, California a welcoming, healthy and vibrant place to live.”

City Planner Trever Parker and Commissioner Cheryl Kelly were credited with composing the vision statement.

The Trinidad Community is invited to be engaged in the ambitious General Plan process by attending meetings. John Graves, Richard Johnson, Cheryl Kelly, Diane Stockness and Kathleen Lake are the commissioners volunteering countless hours to make Trinidad a “welcoming, healthy and vibrant place to live.”

