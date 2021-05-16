Trinidad Tidings: Trinidad’s Best

The City of Trinidad’s Public Works team, with Ryan DeSmet leading the department and Kyle Shipman assisting, deserve praise, gratitude and a vacation.

Ryan and Kyle are everywhere, overseeing the city water system, broken pipes, leaks, maintaining the Town Hall and library, mowing Saunders Park, maintaining vegetation on Trinidad Head and on almost every street, clearing drains, listening to residents’ concerns, and taking care of an endless stream of emergency matters.

The sidewalk and driveway improvement project overseen by City Engineer GHD has kept Ryan and Kyle on constant alert helping crews to avoid, and repair where needed, disrupted utilities.

The community is grateful. Take a moment to thank Ryan and Kyle for their tireless care for the town.

The city is seeking a third Public Works employee. Applicants need to be strong, dependable, resilient and skilled in the workings of water systems.

Remuneration and benefits are good. Find out more about the position at the City Clerk’s office, 409 Trinity St., email [email protected] or call (707) 677-0223.

21 whales!

While serving as docent at the Trinidad Head Lighthouse on May 1, museum volunteer Michelle McHenry counted 21 whales playing and splashing below the lighthouse.

The apple tree next to the lighthouse is in bloom. Howdy Emerson walked up the hill to delight visitors with his bagpipes. A sunny Saturday in Trinidad doesn’t get any better than this.

