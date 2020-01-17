Trinidad Tidings: Trinidad to hold midwinter gala, beach run

The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce invites surrounding community members to the Midwinter Night’s Dream Gala on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall.

Live music by Kenny Ray and the Mighty Rovers is planned along with a display of local art work. A catered dinner will be prepared by Brett Shuler Fine Catering and local wines and brews will be featured.

A silent auction and a chance to collect an art work by popular water-colorist Paul Rickard will be part of the evening’s pleasure. Come dressed in your finest. Tickets are $35. There will be $5 cover charge for non-dinner guests who come after 8 p.m.

RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 22 by calling (707) 677-1610 or email [email protected].

Trinidad to Clam Beach Run

The annual Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Trinidad to Clam Beach Run honoring Ford Hess is set for Saturday, Feb, 1. Register for the 8 3/4-mile, 5 3/4-mile or 3-mile runs at trinidadtoclambeach.com.

Inquiries may be directed to [email protected]. The races commence early this year, with the 8 3/4-0 and 3-mile runs at 9:30 a.m. and the 5 3/4-mile run at 10:30 a.m. The first two begin just north of Larrupin’ Cafe on Patrick’s Point Drive near Westgate and the 5 3/4-mile run starts at the intersection of Main Street and Patrick’s Point Drive near the Chevron Station.

Spaghetti Feed

There is a tradition in Trinidad to begin the Trinidad to Clam Beach Run weekend with a Spaghetti Feed on the night before the race at Trinidad School.

Sixth through eighth grade students will serve ample spaghetti dinners to carnivores or vegetarians on Friday, Jan. 31 from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Salad, desserts, beverages and a Dutch Auction are part of the evening’s attractions. Prices are low and proceeds go to helping to subsidize school class spring trips.

Denise Dowdall Faithful Xpressions

Local artist Denise Dowdall has her charming watercolors, mostly of wild animals and pets, on view at Moonstone Crossing Winery, 529-B Trinity St. The exhibit is called Faithful Xpressions. The artist will work with patrons on painting commissioned works as well.

Jazz and more at WCA

“Bird Goes to 52nd Street” is the Jan. 17, 7 to 9 p.m., Third Friday Jazz show at Westhaven Center for the Arts. Versatile violinist Rob Diggins will join the RLA for an evening of sophisticated chamber jazz with Rob’s self-made five-string synth-violin, his five-string electric violin and his an acoustic violin.

RLA members Kenneth Lawrence on bass, Mike LaBolle on drums and Tim Randles on keyboard will add to Rob’s repertoire with well-loved tunes from the Great American Songbook. There is a $5 to $20 sliding scale admission. Refreshments will be available. Dr. Roy King will lead Gaia’s Love spirituality group on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Seabury Gould’s fun and uplifting Song Village is set for Sunday, Jan. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. Go to westhavencenter.org for details on all of WCA’s January events, classes and exhibits, including information on the stunning “The Elements of Humboldt Through Rainbow Eyes” multi-media exhibit by Crystal Ange.

Master of Fashion and Humor

Trinidad’s Professor Emeritus, HSU, Dr. Ron Johnson, will present an Osher-Lifelong-Learning (OLLI) class on 19th century French-British artist James Tissot’s naturalistic paintings, now on view at the Palace of the Legion of Honor in San Francisco.

Register in advance for the Friday, Feb. 14 class from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center at humboldt.edu/olli and refer to class number 24653. Ron Johnson’s classes always are meticulously researched and entertainingly presented.

Email Patti at [email protected].















